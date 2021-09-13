Denbury Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,105 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,415% compared to the typical volume of 337 call options.

DEN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,337. Denbury has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.51.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. The business had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Denbury will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

