Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Up to $1.59

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.59, but opened at $1.70. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 744,690 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denison Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 2.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,629,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 241.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,269,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after buying an additional 7,966,751 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 51.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,072,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,937,000 after buying an additional 5,147,741 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 43.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,608,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 2,252.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,105,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

