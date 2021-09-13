Dent Trading 32% Lower This Week (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a total market capitalization of $461.70 million and approximately $58.51 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dent Coin Profile

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

