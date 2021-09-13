DePay (DEPAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.42 Million

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, DePay has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. One DePay coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002623 BTC on exchanges. DePay has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $57,920.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00082035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00121286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.34 or 0.00174627 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,266.44 or 0.99954555 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.11 or 0.07178494 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.38 or 0.00926649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002954 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.