Depth Token (DEP) Price Down 29.7% Over Last 7 Days

Depth Token (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Depth Token has a market capitalization of $10.15 million and approximately $100,530.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Depth Token has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. One Depth Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00060891 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00151996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00013547 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00042935 BTC.

Depth Token Profile

Depth Token (DEP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling Depth Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Depth Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Depth Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

