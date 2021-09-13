Desire Hits One Day Trading Volume of $19,918.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 22% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Desire coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Desire has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar. Desire has a market cap of $32,432.12 and approximately $19,918.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,091.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,293.93 or 0.07304932 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.86 or 0.00392230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $614.34 or 0.01362423 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00123235 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.46 or 0.00586486 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $218.68 or 0.00484973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.67 or 0.00347452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Desire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.