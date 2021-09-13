Desjardins Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Savaria in a research note issued on Thursday, September 9th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.05.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Savaria to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cormark lifted their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price target on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.50.

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$22.21 on Monday. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$13.04 and a 12 month high of C$22.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.98.

In other news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.90, for a total value of C$125,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,306,607.60.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

