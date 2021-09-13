Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST)’s stock price dropped 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 117.50 ($1.54). Approximately 27,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 85,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.55).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 122.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 135.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.34 million and a PE ratio of -11.41.

About Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST)

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.