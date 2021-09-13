Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €178.00 Price Target

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) received a €178.00 ($209.41) price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €158.23 ($186.15).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse stock opened at €143.00 ($168.24) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a twelve month high of €155.00 ($182.35). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €145.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is €142.29.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.