Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target to $38.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.82% from the company’s previous close.

VICI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.37.

Shares of VICI opened at $29.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.44.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,331,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 878,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 58,687 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 134.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,486,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,447,000 after buying an additional 2,001,991 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $2,938,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

