Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $50.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.47% from the stock’s previous close.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

PLAY opened at $35.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $51.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.78.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The business had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

