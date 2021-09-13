Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MKKGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 112,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,595. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.07. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $49.08.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.