Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €19.40 ($22.82).

Several analysts recently weighed in on DEQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, August 13th.

ETR DEQ opened at €18.63 ($21.92) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €19.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44. Deutsche EuroShop has a one year low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a one year high of €21.68 ($25.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

