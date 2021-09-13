Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €63.92 ($75.20).

DPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Deutsche Post stock traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €58.23 ($68.51). 1,669,453 shares of the stock were exchanged. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €58.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €53.14.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

