Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €50.62 ($59.55).

Several research firms have commented on DWNI. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of FRA:DWNI opened at €52.62 ($61.91) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €52.28 and a 200-day moving average of €47.61. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.