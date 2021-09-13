Devery 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,101.00 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Devery coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Devery has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. Devery has a total market capitalization of $208,444.13 and $8,101.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00060108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.06 or 0.00150489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.15 or 0.00734430 BTC.

Devery Profile

Devery (EVE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Devery is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars.

