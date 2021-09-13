DEX Market Capitalization Achieves $94,685.38 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, DEX has traded down 78.6% against the US dollar. DEX has a market cap of $94,685.38 and approximately $1,110.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00059802 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00146667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00013533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00042804 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

