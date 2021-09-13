DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.07 Million

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $11,672.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for approximately $142.70 or 0.00319559 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00079811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00121275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.46 or 0.00173453 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,582.20 or 0.99835250 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.82 or 0.07089381 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.21 or 0.00916376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002944 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

