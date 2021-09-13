Diamond Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.96 Million (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $9.96 million and approximately $22,572.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $2.75 or 0.00006093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002096 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 55.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00052218 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,628,464 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

