Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) shares were up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.94. Approximately 42,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,140,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.
A number of analysts have commented on DSX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.29.
The company has a market cap of $536.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.
About Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)
Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.
