Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) shares were up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.94. Approximately 42,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,140,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

A number of analysts have commented on DSX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.29.

The company has a market cap of $536.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

