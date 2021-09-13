Digital Insurance Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $628,726.99 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $628,726.99 and $75.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.04 or 0.00579571 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

