Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.69.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,909,029 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $155.37 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $168.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.80, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.82.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

