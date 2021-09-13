Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.69.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $3,751,548.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,909,029. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $155.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 86.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

