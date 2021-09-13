Digital Reserve Currency One Day Volume Reaches $16,106.00 (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $16,106.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00018981 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.55 or 0.00446081 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001204 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000653 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

