DigitalBits Price Reaches $0.49 on Top Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $381.08 million and approximately $9.14 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 46.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.39 or 0.00437791 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002446 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $506.90 or 0.01129969 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000063 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

