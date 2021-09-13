Digitalcoin Hits Market Cap of $270,995.56 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 29.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $270,995.56 and approximately $45.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,892.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.88 or 0.07288255 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.74 or 0.00404844 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $617.00 or 0.01374390 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00123913 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.17 or 0.00597366 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.60 or 0.00457990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.03 or 0.00347575 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,749,253 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

