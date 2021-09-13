DigitalNote Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $7.74 million and $153.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.95 or 0.00591128 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000152 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,057,555,034 coins and its circulating supply is 7,916,339,941 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

