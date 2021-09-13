DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 20th (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean’s (NASDAQ:DOCN) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 20th. DigitalOcean had issued 16,500,000 shares in its IPO on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $775,500,000 based on an initial share price of $47.00. After the end of DigitalOcean’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOCN. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $70.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.85. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.36.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $1,373,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $10,972,223.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,783 shares of company stock valued at $16,736,459 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 51.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,406,000 after buying an additional 882,112 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 70.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,456,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,973,000 after purchasing an additional 600,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 27.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,330,000 after purchasing an additional 307,255 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 18.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,005,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,877,000 after purchasing an additional 157,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 2,882.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 894,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,737,000 after buying an additional 864,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

