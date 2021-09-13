Digix Gold Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,839.00 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and $8,839.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be bought for $55.60 or 0.00123370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00060296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.00151799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00042968 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,640 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

