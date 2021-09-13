Dimecoin Price Tops $0.0000 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $52.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00148623 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

