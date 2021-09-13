DinoSwap Price Tops $0.38 on Exchanges (DINO)

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. DinoSwap has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and approximately $729,227.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DinoSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DinoSwap has traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00075984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00123169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.20 or 0.00173291 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,147.26 or 1.00046859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.19 or 0.07186951 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.97 or 0.00886334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002985 BTC.

DinoSwap Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 103,864,555 coins and its circulating supply is 27,752,734 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling DinoSwap

