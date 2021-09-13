Disruptive Acquisition Co. I’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 20th (OTCMKTS:DISAU)

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I’s (OTCMKTS:DISAU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 20th. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of DISAU opened at $9.88 on Monday. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter worth $151,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 2.5% during the second quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,108,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,049,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 122.1% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 636,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter worth $483,000.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

