dKargo (DKA) Price Down 23.2% Over Last Week

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last seven days, dKargo has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One dKargo coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dKargo has a total market capitalization of $155.31 million and approximately $11.45 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

dKargo Coin Profile

dKargo (DKA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

