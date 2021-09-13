DMScript Hits Market Cap of $401,796.59 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. DMScript has a total market cap of $401,796.59 and $5,568.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DMScript has traded down 26% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00077107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00124301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.84 or 0.00174164 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,401.82 or 1.00298218 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.80 or 0.07207920 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.31 or 0.00893169 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002970 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

