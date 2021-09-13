Dock (DOCK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $69.95 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Dock has a total market capitalization of $69.95 million and approximately $32.74 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dock has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.87 or 0.00366352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00060082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.00151609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official website is dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

