Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Trading Up 10.4%

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) rose 10.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 9,410,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 3,302,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $100.71 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,078,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,875. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Document Security Systems by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Document Security Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Document Security Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Document Security Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Document Security Systems by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Document Security Systems Company Profile

Document Security Systems, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper and plastic products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Printing, Plastics, Digital, Technology Management, Direct Marketing, and Corporate.

