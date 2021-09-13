Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Down 22.7% This Week

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $31.07 billion and approximately $2.19 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.08 or 0.00403651 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006864 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000578 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,268,886,378 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

