Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,146 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,523,000 after buying an additional 51,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,534,000 after purchasing an additional 78,293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,737,000 after purchasing an additional 627,778 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,201,000 after purchasing an additional 435,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.41.

DG opened at $218.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.01. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

