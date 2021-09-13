Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,803 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Dollar General worth $67,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $1,029,084,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Dollar General by 803.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,142,000 after buying an additional 874,979 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $142,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 421.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,538,000 after buying an additional 636,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 24.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,737,000 after buying an additional 627,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. upped their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $218.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.90 and its 200-day moving average is $213.01. The stock has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

