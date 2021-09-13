Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dollarama in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 10th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.36.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$55.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.54. The company has a market cap of C$16.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.84. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$45.42 and a 12-month high of C$60.87.

In related news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total value of C$229,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,329,858.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total transaction of C$6,741,912.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$57,258,100.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.0503 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

