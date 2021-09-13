DomRaider (DRT) Tops One Day Volume of $20.00

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. One DomRaider coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DomRaider has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. DomRaider has a total market cap of $708,872.07 and $20.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00060219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.66 or 0.00151647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.65 or 0.00736971 BTC.

DomRaider Coin Profile

DomRaider (DRT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

