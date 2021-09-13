Don-key Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.81 Million (DON)

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Don-key has a market capitalization of $13.25 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Don-key has traded 49% lower against the dollar. One Don-key coin can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001566 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.92 or 0.00398759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000578 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000462 BTC.

About Don-key

Don-key is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,682,635 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

