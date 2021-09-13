Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras Sells 5,000 Shares

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $64,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:LPG traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 312,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,933. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $508.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.35. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 32.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPG. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Dorian LPG by 10.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 53,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dorian LPG by 28.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 25,221 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the first quarter worth approximately $691,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dorian LPG by 842.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Dorian LPG by 82.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,188 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

