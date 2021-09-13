Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III’s (NASDAQ:DGNU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 20th

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III’s (NASDAQ:DGNU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 20th. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III had issued 40,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ:DGNU opened at $9.85 on Monday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGNU. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

