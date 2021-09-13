DragonVein Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. DragonVein has a total market cap of $3.57 million and $82,348.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,145.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $616.26 or 0.01365066 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $220.71 or 0.00488898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.48 or 0.00351052 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00045246 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003426 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000953 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

