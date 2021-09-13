Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.23

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$27.23 and last traded at C$27.02, with a volume of 23165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.12.

DRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.69%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

