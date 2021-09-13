Drep [new] Price Down 28.6% This Week (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Drep [new] has a total market capitalization of $25.64 million and $4.43 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Drep [new] alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00060162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00151278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00042821 BTC.

Drep [new] Coin Profile

Drep [new] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Drep [new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drep [new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.