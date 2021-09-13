DREP [old] Tops One Day Volume of $27.57 Million (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DREP [old] has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DREP [old] coin can currently be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00060464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.67 or 0.00152404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00013758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00042891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.77 or 0.00720833 BTC.

About DREP [old]

DREP [old] is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP [old] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

