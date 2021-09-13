DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Market Capitalization Achieves $37.49 Million

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DSLA Protocol has a total market capitalization of $37.49 million and approximately $725,926.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00060108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.20 or 0.00150757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.43 or 0.00737029 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 5,831,304,407 coins and its circulating supply is 5,431,147,609 coins. The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

