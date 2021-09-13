DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

NYSE:DTM opened at $46.67 on Monday. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

